Gamethread #14: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The New Jersey Devils managed to do something for the first time in a long while on Saturday night in San Jose. Yes, they won a shootout. That is huge for a team that has been absolutely awful at them since 2013. This one is not as significant as that but it has become a problem as of late. In the game against San Jose, Janne Kuokkanen shoveled in a loose puck to tie up the game at 2-2 in the third period. Not only was this Kuokkanen’s first goal since October 21 (a power play goal), but it was the first goal at even strength not scored by a forward line that included Nico Hischier or Dawson Mercer since October 19 when Jimmy Vesey finished a lovely set of passes in the second period of that 4-2 win. Seriously, here is the list of even strength goals scored by the Devils since October 19:

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO