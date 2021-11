After literal decades of waiting, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has arrived in theaters, serving as a proper sequel (though also kind of a reboot) to the original horror/comedy classics from the '80s. While 2016's "Ghostbusters" opted for a full-on reboot, this latest installment is more akin to a proper "Ghostbusters 3," taking the same route as "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" or "Creed," introducing new characters to bring in a new generation of fans, while marrying the past to the present. That being the case, there is much to dissect and much to consider with this one, and we're here to break down the movie's hugely consequential ending, as well as what it might mean for the future. Let's dig in, shall we?

