In the New York Jets’ 9th game of the 2021 season the Jets were crushed by a Buffalo Bills team that completely outclassed them, 45 - 17. Early in the game the Jets were dominated on both sides of the ball as the Bills quickly built a 10 - 0 lead. The Jets settled down a bit after that and cut the lead to 10 - 3 with about two minutes left in the half. It was a ray of false hope. The Bills responded by quickly moving down the field for another touchdown and a 17 - 3 lead at halftime.

