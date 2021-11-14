ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Lathan Ransom And Chris Booker Named Ohio State’s Players Of The Game Following Win Over Purdue

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJB1s_0cweqBGo00

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, safety Lathan Ransom and wide receiver Chris Booker were named Ohio State’s offensive, defensive and special teams players of the game following Ohio State’s 59-31 win over Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions, while Wilson - a junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis – caught 10 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed one time for 51 yards and another score.

Ransom, a sophomore from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic, recorded six total tackles and one pass break up against the Boilermakers.

Booker, a senior walk-on from St. Louis, made two tackles inside the 20-yard line and forced a fumble in kickoff coverage, which was recovered by linebacker Palaie Gaoteote. The Buckeyes scored a touchdown just two plays later to extend their lead to 35-7 early in the second quarter.

Ohio State is back in action next Saturday against Michigan State, with kickoff between the Buckeyes and Spartans sets for 12 p.m. on ABC.

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll, No. 5 In AP Poll

BuckeyesNow

C.J. Stroud Breaks Ohio State Passing Record For Consecutive Completions

Ohio State Heisman-hopeful C.J. Stroud is showcasing to a national audience why he just may win college football's most prestigious award. The Buckeyes currently lead No. 7 Michigan State 35-0 with 10:02 remaining in the second quarter. The game isn't even competitive at this point. But it's Stroud's surgical breakdown of the Michigan State defense that has been most impressive.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Cements Status As Heisman Trophy Favorite Against Michigan State

If Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wasn’t already the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy heading into Saturday's game against Michigan State, he is now. In fact, the redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in a little more than a half of work. That includes 17 straight completions – another school record – as the Buckeyes dominated seventh-ranked Spartans, 56-7.
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Defensive Observations From 56-7 Throttling Of Michigan State

After surrendering 31 points in a blowout win over Purdue a week ago, the Buckeyes defense hoped for a bounce-back effort against No. 7 Michigan State and they got it. The scarlet and gray held the Spartans scoreless until the fourth quarter, pummeling their Big Ten rival in what was the unit's most complete performance of the season. Most importantly, it helped clear the next major hurdle in the scarlet and grey's path toward the Big Ten Championship, setting up a major showdown with that team up north next weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Offensive Observations From Ohio State's Annihilation of Michigan State

With first place in the Big Ten East on the line, the fourth-ranked Buckeyes quickly put to bed any conference championship dreams the Spartans may have had, putting up a 49-point first half and cruising to a 56-7 win that will certainly leave the College Football Playoff Committee at the very least consider moving Ohio State ahead of Oregon in the rankings.
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ryan Day Admitted To Thinking About Michigan Game During Saturday's Demolition of Michigan State

When the rivalry game isn't just a game, but a lifestyle, it's always somewhere in the back of your mind. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes didn't get to play Michigan last year after "The Game" was cancelled because of a CoVID-19 outbreak in the Wolverines program. Coach Day admitted that next weekend's matchup was actually on his mind during the middle of Saturday's smackdown of Michigan State.
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Game Preview: Ohio State's Big Ten, Playoff Aspirations On The Line Against Michigan State

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Michigan State heads to Columbus on Saturday afternoon to take on Ohio State (12 p.m. on ABC). Both teams sit in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings and the winner will continue to control their own destiny for the Big Ten East Division title. The loser, meanwhile, will suffer their second defeat of the season and be eliminated from both conference and national championship contention.
MICHIGAN STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Reinstates Suspended Quarterback Jack Miller

The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics announced on Thursday afternoon that suspended quarterback Jack Miller has been reinstated to the football program. “Miller has fulfilled all of the obligations required of him and the legal case is now closed,” the department said in a statement. The news comes just hours...
OHIO STATE
