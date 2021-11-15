ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville parents arrested after children under 4 left alone for more than 24 hours

By Chuck Morris
 4 days ago
Timothy Goldman, Brianna Franklin MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The parents of four children face child neglect charges after the children were found alone and unfed for more than 24 hours inside a filthy home, according to court records.

The father of the children, Timothy Goldman, called police to report that Brianna Franklin, the children’s mother, had not returned to the Claiborne Street home to care for the children.

Metro Police found the home infested with cockroaches and garbage and the toddlers sick and covered in filth. It appeared the children had not been fed or bathed. Goldman said he had not fed the children in over 24 hours, according to court documents. He said he no longer wanted to care for the children.

Franklin had left the children in Goldman’s care on Friday. Franklin told police when she returned to the home that she had been at work for 27 hours.

Police charged both Goldman and Franklin with four counts of aggravated child endangerment each. Their court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon. The children were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Cynthia Alexander
4d ago

Very sad that these children had to suffer like this, no way this should be. Free food stamps are for these babies to be feed, no way they should be hungry and living under these conditions. What mother and father would let these poor babies be neglected like this. If you don't want them put them up for adoption, stop having babies if you are going to be treated them like dirt, they did not ask to come in this world. My goodness what happen to the money that they received and all the food stamps to feed these babies. This is beyond 😥 Lord help these poor babies, they can not help themselves. What are these parents thinking about, put the time in taking care of your babies, again what parents would neglect their babies like this????

Cynthia Alexander
4d ago

These babies had not ate in 24hrs, to read this article it is making me sick. These babies do not need to be place in the hands of these irresponsible so call parents, please find them a home where they can be loved and taken care of. Lord have mercy and place these babies with a caring family.

harralson
4d ago

It’s sooooo sad that these children were left in these horrible conditions!!!!! I hope children services find a wonderful,loving home for these children to be placed in. There are so many couples that can’t have children and would do anything to have kids and people like this are blessed with children and treat them so horrible!!!

