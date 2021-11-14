ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Mac Jones get rattled? Kendrick Bourne has an interesting response

By Isaiah Houde
 6 days ago
Mac Jones was calm, cool and collected in the New England Patriots’ 45-7 rout of the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

The rookie threw 19 of 23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Patriots’ offense past one of the league’s scariest defenses. Myles Garrett is the most dominant pass-rusher in the NFL and Jones didn’t appear to fear him in the slightest.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Jones was only pressured on 3 of 25 drop backs against the team with the second-highest amount of quarterback pressures per game. It may have seemed like the gameplan and pieces around Jones that kept him from being rattled, but Kendrick Bourne says otherwise.

Does the rookie ever get rattled?

“Mac always looks poised,” Bourne said. “I don’t know what it is. He’s driven differently, he’s so poised. That mindset can take you far in this league. He’s good at being in the moment.”

The Patriots are now 6-4 and riding a four-game win streak into a Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5).

Mac Jones
