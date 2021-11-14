Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 15

CADE AFTER DARK 21+: Close your work emails, set aside your textbooks and hire a sitter — the Cade Museum’s Cade After Dark 21+ is a night just for grownups who need a break from adulting. The after-hours event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. today and recurs Dec. 17. At Cade After Dark, adults can channel their inner child and have at the museum, getting their hands sticky with gooey slime and testing their strength and endurance in the museum’s “Sweat Solution” exhibit while learning about Dr. Bob Cade, the lead inventor of Gatorade — a Renaissance man who never outgrew his joy of discovery. In “Toys & Games,” the Cade’s fall theme, big kids can revel in the nostalgia of board games, playthings and Gen X-era video games. Explore inventions related to play from PlayDoh to Lincoln Logs to Nintendo, play an intense game of Jenga, experiment like a mad scientist, and learn fun facts like why Pacman was revolutionary and that Pokémon was inspired by bug catching. Activities will occupy each space of the museum during Cade After Dark. At the cash bar, guests can redeem one free drink ticket with the price of admission ($10 per person), and additional drinks will be available for purchase. Educational, humorous tours and electrifying demonstrations add to the fun. Guests can nosh on appetizers and work off the extra carbs by climbing a “mountain” to arrive at the Petty Family Gallery. Once there, visitors can relive old days of Nintendo marathons by learning the stories behind popular video games like Legend of Zelda. This event will only admit adults 21 and older. Learn more at cademuseum.org. Registration links for each event: bit.ly/Nov19AfterDark and bit.ly/Dec17AfterDark.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO