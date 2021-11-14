ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 15

Daily Progress
 6 days ago

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and...

dailyprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Homer News

Homer’s Best Bets

If you’re keeping track of the latest weather developments at Latitude 59 degrees and some change, here’s what’s up:. • O’ dark hundred comes an hour earlier thanks to Daylight Saving Time. OK, that’s not a weather thing but a human manipulation of time thing. • The temperatures have gotten...
HOMER, AK
Daily Progress

Buzz Calendar for Nov. 18

“When the Rain Stops Falling”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa staff, faculty and alumni association members and $8 students. Paramount Presents: Fran Lebowitz: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75 and $24.75. FRIDAY, NOV. 19. University of...
THEATER & DANCE
The Gainesville Sun

Brittney Spencer, pumpkins and Cade After Dark: Best bets for the weekend — Nov. 19-21

CADE AFTER DARK 21+: Close your work emails, set aside your textbooks and hire a sitter — the Cade Museum’s Cade After Dark 21+ is a night just for grownups who need a break from adulting. The after-hours event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. today and recurs Dec. 17. At Cade After Dark, adults can channel their inner child and have at the museum, getting their hands sticky with gooey slime and testing their strength and endurance in the museum’s “Sweat Solution” exhibit while learning about Dr. Bob Cade, the lead inventor of Gatorade — a Renaissance man who never outgrew his joy of discovery. In “Toys & Games,” the Cade’s fall theme, big kids can revel in the nostalgia of board games, playthings and Gen X-era video games. Explore inventions related to play from PlayDoh to Lincoln Logs to Nintendo, play an intense game of Jenga, experiment like a mad scientist, and learn fun facts like why Pacman was revolutionary and that Pokémon was inspired by bug catching. Activities will occupy each space of the museum during Cade After Dark. At the cash bar, guests can redeem one free drink ticket with the price of admission ($10 per person), and additional drinks will be available for purchase. Educational, humorous tours and electrifying demonstrations add to the fun. Guests can nosh on appetizers and work off the extra carbs by climbing a “mountain” to arrive at the Petty Family Gallery. Once there, visitors can relive old days of Nintendo marathons by learning the stories behind popular video games like Legend of Zelda. This event will only admit adults 21 and older. Learn more at cademuseum.org. Registration links for each event: bit.ly/Nov19AfterDark and bit.ly/Dec17AfterDark.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Mic#Music Hall#Food Drive#Food Drink#The Southern Caf#Winery And Tap 29 Brewery#Canned Food Drive Night
Greyson F

Another Mexican Restaurant Opens In Town

More tacos are coming your way.Gonzalo Mendiola/Unsplash. For any lover of Mexican food, there may be no better destination in all of the United States than Tucson. It is this love affair that continually draws new Mexican restaurants, both traditionally styled and new-age influenced to the Old Pueblo. And now, there’s another restaurant joining the ranks here in metro Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

This Is Valerie Bertinelli's Most Requested Dish

Actress and chef Valerie Bertinelli has been a source of inspiration for many. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, she decided to turn her love of cooking into her own show on the Food Network, "Valerie's Home Cooking," later in life, and also wrote cookbooks filled with delicious recipes. She was pretty self-aware about the entire process. "By cooking on camera, it's a whole different animal than cooking at home," she explained, adding that it was easy for her to face the camera and cook because she has worked as an actress.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
indyschild.com

Indy Restaurants Where You Can Eat in an Igloo

Central Indiana can be chilly for at least half of the year. So, what do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s just too darn cold outside? Eat in an outdoor igloo!. Many restaurants around Indianapolis are using plastic igloos (or pods, or greenhouses) to give visitors more seating options during the colder months. These cozy, private igloos are certainly cool to dine in. (You’re sitting in a dome outside! How awesome is that?). But also, many of these outdoor igloos are heated and come with bonuses like personal Bluetooth speakers to play your own music.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Mashed

This Famous Chicago Hot Dog Chain May Be Opening In Your State

Hot dog aficionados know that one of the best regional hot dog styles is none other than the Chicago dog, an all-beef hot dog in a steamed poppy seed bun that's been "dragged through the garden," with an extensive list of toppings including yellow mustard, green relish, onions, tomato, pickles, sport peppers, and celery salt, per Hot Dog Chicago Style. For more than 50 years, Portillo's has been serving up these tasty dogs, along with Italian beef sandwiches dipped in gravy, chargrilled burgers, Chicago-style tamales, and its famous chocolate cake, its website reads.
CHICAGO, IL
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
RECIPES
Axios

Why is it impossible to get into Texas Roadhouse?

I'm a big fan of our local restaurants, but not going to lie, sometimes, I just want to stuff rolls in my mouth in an environment that doesn't judge me. That's where Texas Roadhouse comes in. My problem: Literally, all of you have the same idea and want to bring...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy