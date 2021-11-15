ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Austria imposes lockdown on everyone who isn’t fully vaccinated as Covid cases surge

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyXOF_0cwemhB600

Austria has announced people who are not fully vaccinated against coronavirus will go into lockdown from Monday to deal with a surge of infections in the nation.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced the move at a news conference on Sunday as the country faces growing strain on its intensive care units.

“We are not taking this step lightly but it is necessary,” Mr Schallenberg said of the new restrictions, under which millions of unvaccinated residents can only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons like going to work or shopping for essentials.

Roughly 65 per cent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are sceptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third biggest in parliament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4TzQ_0cwemhB600

“In reality we have told one third of the population: you will not leave your apartment anymore apart from for certain reasons. That is a massive reduction in contacts between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” Mr Schallenberg said.

Austria has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in Europe with 815 per 100,000 people infected. Germany is also discussing tightening restrictions and has already classified Austria as a high risk area meaning people arriving from there will have to go into quarantine - a blow to Austria’s winter tourism industry which is recovering from the pandemic still.

The new Austrian measures will last for 10 days and will not apply to children under 12-years-old or people who have recently recovered from coronavirus, health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said. Those under the measures will be banned from hotels, restaurants, theatres and ski lifts in the new restrictions which will be some of the strictest in Europe.

Many officials, including in Mr Schallenberg’s conservative party and the police, have expressed doubts this lockdown can be properly enforced as it applies to only part of the population. Interior minister Karl Nehammer said there will be thorough police checks.

Targeted measures have recently been introduced in Australia, where 83 per cent of people aged 16-year-old and above have been fully inoculated. Some states have mandated vaccinations for some occupations and barred the unvaccinated from activities such as dining out, leading to demonstrations.

Singapore, where 85 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, has said those who remained unvaccinated by choice would have to foot their medical bills from next month.

