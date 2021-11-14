Shazad Latif Playing Captain Nemo In The Nautilus Series

The lineage of Disney castles goes all the way back to Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs — but there’s never been one like La Casa Madrigal in Encanto. The canonical 60th animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios (the actual numbering is far more complex) takes Zootropolis directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard — here with co-director Charise Castro Smith — and teams them up with Moana songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda for a blast of colour, energy and South American rhythms; all of which permeate through the Madrigal house. It’s a beautiful, imaginative canvas (stairs that transform into slides, TARDIS-like rooms) on which to tell a personal family story, eschewing the expansive fantasy kingdoms of Frozen and Raya And The Last Dragon for a more intimate adventure that never feels small.
