Shazad Latif Playing Captain Nemo In The Nautilus Series

By James White
Empire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney's plan to make a prequel series for 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea has dived to the next level. Star Trek: Discovery and The Pursuit Of Love's Shazad Latif will play Captain Nemo. James Dormer, who has worked on...

www.empireonline.com

