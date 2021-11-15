Fire Damages Two Homes in North Wichita Early Sunday

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News executive said Saturday the network did not pay Kyle Rittenhouse’s family for any special access during Rittenhouse’s murder trial or after his acquittal, after it was announced that he would speak to Tucker Carlson for an interview to air on Monday. The comment...
The U.S. and the United Nations called for proof of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai’s “whereabouts and well-being” Friday and called for an investigation into her allegations of sexual assault. The White House was “deeply concerned by reports that Peng Shuai appears to be missing,” press secretary Jen Psaki...
Joe Biden became the oldest man to occupy the White House when he was inaugurated earlier this year. Now, he's the first president ever to turn 79 years of age while in office. Born on November 20, 1942, Mr. Biden's birthday is Saturday. The day before his birthday, the president...
House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
Former President Trump congratulated Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury found him not guilty of all charges at the conclusion of his homicide trial in Kenosha, Wis., Friday afternoon. A jury in Kenosha acquitted Rittenhouse of all five charges brought against him, including intentional homicide. Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional...
An armored truck dropped loads of cash onto a freeway in Carlsbad, California, causing a major traffic jam as motorists hopped out of their vehicles to scoop up the bills — but authorities say drivers need to return the money or face possible criminal charges. Shortly before 9:15 a.m. Friday,...
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
The government rested its fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, and her lawyers swiftly moved to undercut parts of the prosecution’s case. One of the 12 fraud counts was immediately dismissed, the result of an earlier error by prosecutors. The defense had previously asked the government to submit a list of the specific Theranos diagnostic tests for which the patient witnesses allege they received mistaken results.
