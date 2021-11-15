New York Attorney General’s Office Investigating Death Of Man Shot By Police On Belt Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Attorney General’s office has opened an investigation into the death of a Brooklyn man who was shot by police on the Belt Parkway .

The inquiry is standard procedure on all deadly police shootings.

Police say on Nov. 11, 65-year-old Brian Astarita was pulled over for speeding, and when he got out of his vehicle, he aimed a gun at officers.

They repeatedly asked him to put down the weapon before shooting him.

READ MORE: NYPD: Armed Suspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting On Belt Parkway

Astarita later died at a hospital.

According to law enforcement sources, the gun recovered appears to be a BB or pellet gun.