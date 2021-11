Lewis Hamilton made a dig at Sergio Perez after their battle for podium positions at the Mexican Grand Prix.Perez tailed Hamilton closely at the climax of the race and finished third, becoming the first Mexican to be on the podium at a home grand prix, and the crowd celebrated for their hero. Perez’s Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen took the win to extend his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.Afterwards Hamilton admitted Red Bull simply had too much pace for Mercedes during the race, despite Mercedes locking out the front row of the grid in qualifying, and the...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO