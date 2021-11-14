ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Dominate The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards With The Most Wins

By Hugh McIntyre
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards have come and gone for another year, and now that all is said and done, one name stands out from the rest as the true champions. BTS have claimed the most trophies at the annual ceremony, taking home four prizes. Incredibly, among all the superstars...

