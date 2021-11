This past year was a successful one for the devs at Asobo. Their Microsoft Flight Simulator is still popular and was even nominated for the prestigious The Game Awards (it has a chance to win the statuette for best simulation/strategy game). Today is another important day for this production. In accordance with the earlier announcement it will receive the Game of The Year (in short GOTY) update. It will be completely free for all owners of any edition of the title on PC and Xbox Series X/S and will land on the servers most likely around 4 PM GMT.

