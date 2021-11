The rally takes price into confluent resistance at the January trendline / 100% extension of the August advance at 1876- may see some kickback here. Initial support at 1825 backed by the 52-week moving average at 1804- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% Fibonacciretracement of the August advance at 1754. A topside breach / close above this slope keeps the focus on critical resistance at the yearly high-close / June swing high / 61.8% retracement of the 2020 decline at 1903/23- look for a larger reaction / pivot there IF reached.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO