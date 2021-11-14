ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surface Neo shows up in new Ryan Reynolds movie

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October 2019 Microsoft announced the Surface Neo, a Windows 10X powered dual-screened tablet that would be paired with the Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone. The Surface Duo was eventually released a year later, but the Microsoft Surface Neo never actually made it to market, though Microsoft insisted the device...

mspoweruser.com

