Cocoon was a family affair for director Ron Howard. His dad and brother both had speaking roles in the movie, but it also marked his mom’s return to acting. Ron Howard’s parents, Clint and Jean Speegle Howard, moved from Oklahoma to Hollywood hoping to find fame. But Jean gave up that dream when her sons were born. Though, both of her sons became famous actors as children. Ron Howard moved behind the camera as he got older while Clint Howard continued to work as a character actor.

MOVIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO