Roundtable: “Dr. Brain”

By Guardian Staff
UCSD Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Olsen from The Guardian’s Arts & Entertainment partakes in a global press roundtable for Apple TV+’s “Dr. Brain,” a new Korean series from Director Kim Jee-Woon. The UCSD Guardian interviewed Director Kim Jee-Woon and the cast of Apple TV+’s first Korean title “Dr. Brain.” Kim Jee-Woon, Lee Sun-Kyun, Lee You-Young,...

Created by Jee-woon Kim, whose previous works include ‘A Tale of Two Sisters’ and ‘A Bittersweet Life,’ ‘Dr. Brain’ is a mesmerizing exploration of the darkest depths of the human psyche with plenty of sci-fi and mystery elements. In episode 2, Dr. Sewon Koh’s (Sun-kyun Lee) attempt to sync his brain with his wife Jaeyi produces mixed results.
In AppleTV’s new South Korean drama series Dr. Brain, the 6-episode series explores the world of syncing human brains through technology, only to discover a murder-mystery. Throughout the history of mystery fiction, every detective has wished that they could access a dead person’s memories to find out who the culprit is.
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive our best streaming stories of the week in your inbox, as well as SFGATE staff picks and updates on when your favorite shows will return. All eyes are on South Korea, arguably the new cultural epicenter for genre-defying, mind-bending cinema, with...
Apple TV+’s exciting new sci-fi series Dr. Brain continues to unfurl its mysteries this week. Brilliant neuroscientist Sewon draws closer to ascertaining the full shape of the crimes that claimed the lives of his family, thanks to “brain syncs” with both his wife and an unexpected source. Meanwhile a number...
Dr. Brain premiered on Apple TV+ on November 4, the same day the streaming service went live in South Korea. As a new feature from Reuters shows, the move is a significant one, coming at a time when Korean content is more popular, and valuable, than ever. Apple’s foray into...
"Based on a popular webtoon of the same name (by Hong Jac-ga), Dr. Brain plays with the fascinating ways in which the mind manipulates perception, identity, and reality," says Saloni Gajjar of the Apple TV+'s first Korean series, starring Lee Sun-kyun. "Who wouldn’t want to access their loved ones’ thoughts, or even those of strangers they’ve crossed paths with, to learn what impression they’re really making? And at what cost? These are moral and ethical dilemmas of epic proportions, but neither Sewon nor the gripping show have time to question them in depth—this is a swiftly moving thriller, after all. The memories and attributes Sewon is now able to access become a kind of superpower that’s both a blessing and curse. Though he’s quickly able to solve a complex case, Sewon starts to lose his grip on reality. The first five (out of six) Dr. Brain episodes are tightly paced: The action, multiple twists, and futuristic technology infuse the story with adrenaline. The ending of episode two, 'Mind Games,' cements Dr. Brain’s commitment to its mind-tricking themes, and emphasizes the dangerous potential of the brain syncing invention."
