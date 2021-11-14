Davis has 34 points and 15 rebounds, Lakers beat Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
Kobe Bryant will forever be considered one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was never really the best teammate — at least when it comes to building close personal relationships off the court. Pau Gasol, a...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is never one to shy away from political events. The four-time NBA champ recently weighed in on the Kyle Rittenouse trial as LeBron mocked the 18-year-old for fake crying as he took the witness stand on Wednesday. The Lakers star’s accusation quickly went viral...
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another embarrassing defeat on Friday at the hands of their bitter rivals in the Boston Celtics. This was LeBron James’ first game back after a two-week spell on the sidelines, but not even his return was enough to help the Lakers avoid a 130-108 shellacking courtesy of the Celtics.
LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Davis "imposed his will" and Talen Horton-Tucker reintroduced his skill as the Lakers bounced back from a disappointing loss to beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-106 on Sunday. Davis scored 27 of his game-high 34 points in the first half, accounting for his biggest scoring half...
Damian Lillard said some dad time at home with his son helped put him in a good place before facing the Lakers. Lillard, who has been in a shooting slump, scored 25 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers for a 105-90 victory on Saturday night.
The San Antonio Spurs suffered their seventh loss in the last ten games to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Sunday and they now sit at 3-7 for the season, which slots them near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. On the court, there has been substandard play, inconsistent...
After the Lakers overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, it was reported that Anthony Davis went and vomited after his post game press conference. It could be seen in Davis' post game press conference when he spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. When asked how the last...
The Los Angeles Lakers have recently gotten a much-needed win against the San Antonio Spurs, edging them out 114-106. There's no doubt that they have been inconsistent to start the season, but the Los Angeles Lakers managed to get the job done here. A player that played a particularly big...
The Los Angeles Lakers play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
Comments / 0