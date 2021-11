The Rockets begin the front end of a back-to-back tonight in Houston against the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns. These teams met 10 days ago in Phoenix. That contest was back-and-forth for three quarters before the Suns went on a run and cruised to a 123-111 victory. That was the third victory in Phoenix’s current 7-game winning streak. Meanwhile, that was the sixth loss in Houston’s current 10-game losing streak. Sometimes when two hot teams play each other, you hear “Something has to give.” Well, it appears that nothing has to give tonight.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO