Chicago Fire, fans! Here are some big spoilers ahead of the NBC’s hit series’ season 10 episode 8 premiere, which will air tonight (November 10th). According to TheCinemaholic, in Chicago Fire’s latest episode, titled What Happened at Whiskey Point?, there is a new lieutenant of Firehouse 51. Jason Pelham (played by Brett Dalton), is going to “ruffle some features” while Chief Boden (portrayed by Eamonn Walker) is going to keep an eye on Pelham to see if he is an asset for the Firehouse.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO