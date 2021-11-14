ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Egypt announces clinical trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine

fox4now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s national research body says it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine. The country’s...

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday.Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in the U.S., the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has suggested that the country's provinces, which administer health care in the country, offer the two doses at least eight weeks apart.In the U.S. 5- to 11-year-olds receive two low doses, three weeks apart, the same schedule as everyone else in the U.S. Canada had problems getting vaccines into the country early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Cairo#Immune Response#Ap#Egyptian#Who#Covax
AFP

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported: scientist

The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote. For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal. With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Couple fume after being 'queue-jumped' at Covid vaccine site

A couple are fuming after losing their pre-booked booster jab time slot to people who turned up when the site was opened up to walk-ins. Kate Packwood, aged 65, of Much Wenlock, had pre-booked to have her vital third dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a session run by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Vaccination Service at AFC Telford but when she turned up there was a huge queue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4now.com

FDA approves Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all US adults

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and Moderna say the Food and Drug Administration have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, letting them choose another dose of either vaccine. The move expands the government’s booster campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Egypt
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc10.com

No, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill treatment is not a vaccine replacement

Pfizer on Nov. 5 announced that results from a clinical trial found its COVID-19 pill treatment was effective at reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations and death. The announcement prompted questions on Twitter (like this one retweeted more than 1,000 times and this one retweeted nearly 200 times) suggesting the pill could replace the COVID-19 vaccine. VERIFY viewer Jason also asked if the pill works within the body the same as Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy