ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What the Lions and Steelers tying means for the Texans' order in 2022 NFL draft

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07t84k_0cwePofw00

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to give the Detroit Lions their first victory of the 2021 campaign, but they wouldn’t take it as the two sides tied 16-16 Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

It is the second tie of the Mike Tomlin era, and strangely both of his ties have come against winless teams. The first was in Week 1 of 2018 when the Steelers tied at the Cleveland Browns, who were a combined 0-17 over the past 17 regular season games.

For the Lions, Dan Campbell becomes the second consecutive coach to endure a tie as Matt Patricia, his predecessor, also endured a draw.

For Houston sports fans, the only question that matters is: what does this mean for the Texans and their placement in the 2022 NFL draft?

Because ties count as a half win and a half loss, the way to look at it is the Lions are 0.5-8.5 in the standings compared to the Texans’ 1-8.

The tie does become helpful in the fact that if the Texans never win another game the rest of the year, but the Lions actually win a game outright, Detroit has a half-win lead over Houston — 1.5-15.5 to 1-16. There is no tie, and Houston gets the No. 1 overall pick.

The Texans don’t get back in action until Nov. 21 when they face the Tennesssee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The leaders of the AFC South improve to 8-2 following their 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers players who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to the end of an era. Here are five players who will not be back in black and gold next season. The 2021 season isn’t exactly off to an electric start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and opening with a 1-3 record is never ideal. Fortunately, Mike Tomlin’s team was able to even the score at 3-3 prior to their Week 7 bye.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Texans#2022 Nfl Draft#Titans#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Cleveland Browns
FanSided

Steelers prove they aren’t contenders with awful tie to Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers definitely aren’t legitimate contenders after tying the winless Detroit Lions. Playing without Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t going to be easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers but they delivered an absolutely dreadful performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Despite entering this game with an 0-8 record, the Lions gave...
NFL
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions Week 9 NFL rooting guide: Draft order implications

Given we’ve slipped into November, it’s time to start looking at the rest of the league with a rooting interest. We’re just two months away from being football-less, and I promise it will sneak up on you quicker than you think. Normally, we kick off our Rooting Guide series with...
NFL
FanSided

Lions 2022 NFL Draft: 5 draft prospects to watch in Week 11

During college football’s Week 11 action, on Friday night and Saturday as it were, here are five draft prospects for Lions fans to watch. With two first-round picks and 11 total selections right now, the Detroit Lions will be able to fill the roster with some young talent in the 2022 NFL Draft. With needs all over the field, any criticism of draft picks will come based on perception of value over “oh, they didn’t need that.”
NFL
chatsports.com

3 reasons why the Detroit Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers

There aren’t many words to describe what happened on Sunday between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game was played at an NFL venue but did not have the normal look or feel of an NFL game. Normal professional offenses don’t opt to run the football on third and long, but the Lions are a special kind of offense right now.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: A twist on a Steelers 3-round mock draft

Most of the 2022 mock drafts you will see for the Pittsburgh Steelers have the team going with quarterback and offensive line early. While these two picks do make sense, there’s nothing to say the Steelers aren’t happy with going into 2022 with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins at quarterback and the current crop of young offensive linemen.
NFL
Yardbarker

Players surprised by tie in Lions-Steelers game

Sure, it isn't often that an NFL game ends in a tie. When it does, though, it always seems to throw players for a loop. Such was the case in Week 10 when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions were knotted up 16-16 at the end of overtime play, and Steelers rookie Najee Harris admitted he didn't know such a thing was possible.
NFL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Not a loss! Detroit Lions tie Steelers after hilarious, mistake-filled overtime

PITTSBURGH – The Detroit Lions are out of the loss column! After a gutsy performance from the defense, a solid rushing attack and a hilariously ugly overtime period, the Lions left Pittsburgh with a good old-fashioned tie. A hapless performance from quarterback Jared Goff handcuffed the Lions in regulation, though...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy