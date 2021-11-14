Aaron Rodgers, Packers facing heavy backlash over ‘preferential treatment’ amid soft penalties

I’m a doctor passionate about public health and public policy born and raised in Wisconsin and educated at the Medical College of Wisconsin (the same institute that bestowed Mr. Rodgers an honorary degree in 2018). I’m also a Packers shareholder, as is my father, a practicing physician in the state. I cheered you on for your 2011 Super Bowl win from my college dorm freshman year and even had an Aaron Rodgers sticker on my student laptop. Over the years the Packers have provided me with a sense of community, a family bond, and a tie to my home state as my education has taken me all over the country.

