Illinois on Sunday announced a contract extension that will keep him in blue and orange through the 2024 season. "It's hard to state the impact Ryan has had on the defensive side of the ball and our whole program," Bret Bielema said. "Our players feed off his energy and teaching, and he has a tremendous feel for the game when he's calling it. His leadership, combined with the proven minds in the defensive staff room, have allowed him to create the Illinois defense, not a scheme that has been done in the past. I'm grateful that our administration, led by , was able to get in front of this and reward Ryan for the tremendous impact he's had and is going to have in the future here at Illinois."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO