Gov. Polis Invited To Join Infrastructure Bill Signing At White House

 6 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis will head to Washington, D.C. to attend the signing of the infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday. The bill was passed by Congress on Nov. 5.

While all four Colorado Democratic representatives in Congress voted in favor of the bill, all three Colorado Republican representatives voted against it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uZwB_0cweI39H00

Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

“This important action means jobs and better roads along with a strong initial package to improve air quality and make progress on climate issues,” Polis said as part of a statement on Sunday.

Earlier this summer, Polis signed an infrastructure plan said to invest in electric vehicle charging capabilities and a modern transportation system “that will drive Colorado’s economic comeback” among other initiatives.

