For parents of young children, coronavirus vaccinations bring relief, joy

Liany Arroyo, director of health and human services for the city of Hartford, holds her daughter, Elysa Mejia-Arroyo, 5, as a volunteer sprays cooling spray on her arm before administering a vaccination. Arroyo helped organize the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday. Daniela Altimari

Catalina Figueroa, 5, was a tiny bundle of nerves as she walked into the COVID-19 vaccination site at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Sunday morning.

“She was very scared,” said her mother, Joelle Figueroa of Hartford. But running into her pediatrician and seeing hundreds of other kids her age get the shot put her at ease. A few spritzes of cooling gel moments before the injection also helped.

Though a couple of tears spilled out when she received her shot, Catalina was chatting and smiling broadly minutes later, as she clutched the multicolored unicorn a balloon artist had presented to her.

For Joelle Figueroa, the emotions lingered. “Hopefully, this will make the community safer,” she said. “We’re a family of five, and she was the only one who wasn’t vaccinated.”

The mass vaccination site co-sponsored by the city of Hartford, Hartford public schools, St. Francis Hospital and Connecticut Children’s drew hundreds of children ages 5 to 11, who became eligible for the vaccine in early November.

After 20 months of disruptions that stressed and worried parents, many came to the clinic with a mix of relief and gratitude.

“If I think about it for too long, I’ll get emotional,” said Cristina Madry of Fairfield, who welled up as she sat in the post-vaccination waiting area. “Today is a very special day.”

Madry’s two oldest children, ages 11 and 9, both received the vaccine; her youngest, at 3, is ineligible.

“My oldest has asthma, so there’s been a lot of worry,” Madry said. “We’ve been very careful.”

Some parents said they view the vaccine as a chance to reclaim a semblance of normal life, even though the pandemic is not over. “Honestly, I think it’s our civic duty to protect not only ourselves but to try and prevent pandemics like this from occurring,” said Chris Sparke of Vernon, who brought his 6-year-old son to the clinic.

“We don’t want any more waves,” added Sparke’s wife, Mary Sparke.

Some parents had to walk past a small cluster of protesters holding handmade signs outside the baseball park saying “bad science hurts kids” and “we are being lied to.”

Inside, the atmosphere was festive, with clowns, balloon artists and people offering temporary tattoos. Everything was intentional and designed to distract the children and quell their nerves.

“It’s important to protect our kids. That’s why we’re here,” said Roger Nasciamento of West Hartford, as he waited for his 8-year-old step-daughter.

Liany Arroyo, director of health and human services for the city of Hartford, helped organize the clinic and brought her 5- and 10-year-old daughters to receive their shots.

She, too, was caught off-guard by her emotional response.

“It’s been a long year-and-a-half,” said Arroyo, who led the city’s coronavirus response. “My team and I have been working really hard, so to finally get to a point where I know my girls are safe, well, it was definitely very emotional.”

Since March 2020, life has been hard. “It’s been a year [and a half] of no big birthday parties, a year-and-a half of no big holiday celebrations,” Arroyo said. “Doing this today means that we are going to have Christmas this year. My daughters can hug their great-grandmother. They can hug their grandmothers and know that they are doing their part to keep them safe.”

This story has been updated to note that the Hartford Public Schools also took part in the vaccination clinic. This information was left out of the previous version.