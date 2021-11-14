ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

NPR books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

By Ramishah Maruf
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NPR books editor Petra Mayer died Saturday at age 46, NPR reported. Mayer was a popular editor on NPR's Culture desk, drawing in readers and listeners with her outpouring of knowledge of cats, comics and science fiction, as well as her on-site reporting at...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

DeSantis claims Biden running 'clandestine' flights to send migrants to Florida, but the routine transport also occurred under Trump

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores, and the big winner is Dollar General

New York (CNN Business) — CVS is heading in the wrong direction: Traditional pharmacies are on the decline, and America's largest drug store chain plans to close about one in 10 of its outdated locations. One company is particularly primed to take advantage — and it's not Walgreens or Rite Aid.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Editor, Sociology Books (Maternity Cover) - Palgrave Macmillan

Palgrave Macmillan, a part of Springer Nature, is a global publisher specializing in cutting-edge academic books. We publish monographs, journals, textbooks, professional and reference works, in print and online. In subjects ranging from Political Science, Economics and History, to Literature, Linguistics and Sociology, the list contains original works by many of the foremost scholars, writers and editors in the world, including Nobel laureates and internationally recognized experts. We're looking for an engaged and experienced Editor to manage and develop our longstanding and award-winning Sociology book list, based at our London office.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
NPR

Celebrating Petra Mayer's legacy and the joy she brought to NPR

There's no good way to share terrible news. This episode is a tribute to our friend and colleague Petra Mayer, who died suddenly on November 13 of what's believed to have been a pulmonary embolism. Petra was a treasured member of NPR's Culture desk, a funny and lovely person, and a great advocate for books both literary and not, including the romance and speculative fiction titles she passionately promoted for coverage at NPR. She was indispensable in developing some of the projects that have been so critical to the growth of NPR Books, especially the Book Concierge and the yearly summer books poll. She also made many appearances on Pop Culture Happy Hour. Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson and I, who all worked with Petra for many years, gathered with NPR's Barrie Hardymon, one of Petra's fellow book editors, to remember our friend and listen back to some of her smart, sharp thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Anna Wintour: Magazine Editor Turned Huma Abedin’s Book Editor

Click here to read the full article. Anna Wintour may be best known as the longtime editor in chief of Vogue, but she has also moonlighted as the editor for her friend Huma Abedin’s new memoir “Both/And.” “She was the very, very first person to see the pages because I wrote most of the book at her house [in Mastic, Long Island],” Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s longtime aide, told WWD at a launch party for the book at fashion designer Tanya Taylor’s home in SoHo. “I would literally print the pages and she saw them in very, very raw form. She gave...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Books And Literature#Ap Npr#Holy Cross Hospital#Npr Tv#Book Concierge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNN

Natalie Morales says goodbye to 'Today' after 22 years at NBC

New York (CNN Business) — Natalie Morales said farewell on Friday to her viewers and colleagues on "Today" after 22 years at NBC. Morales, who worked as an anchor for "Today" and correspondent for "Dateline NBC," is leaving the network to join CBS as a host of its afternoon program, "The Talk."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Trump SPAC must be investigated, Elizabeth Warren demands

New York (CNN Business) — Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren wants federal regulators to investigate whether any laws were broken by the shell company that is facilitating former President Donald Trump's return to Wall Street. In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Warren cited a report by The New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores

New York (CNN Business) — CVS Health is closing 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10% of its footprint, in response to the changing of "consumer buying patterns." The drug store chain said Thursday that the closures will result in a retail presence that ensures it...
BUSINESS
CNN

Algorithms are everywhere. Here's why you should care

(CNN Business) — Every time you pick up your smartphone, you're summoning algorithms. They're used for everything from unlocking your phone with your face to deciding what videos you see on TikTok to updating your Google Maps route to avoid a freeway accident on your way to work. An algorithm...
TECHNOLOGY
CNN

CNN

739K+
Followers
114K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy