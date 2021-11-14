NPR books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

Palgrave Macmillan, a part of Springer Nature, is a global publisher specializing in cutting-edge academic books. We publish monographs, journals, textbooks, professional and reference works, in print and online. In subjects ranging from Political Science, Economics and History, to Literature, Linguistics and Sociology, the list contains original works by many of the foremost scholars, writers and editors in the world, including Nobel laureates and internationally recognized experts. We're looking for an engaged and experienced Editor to manage and develop our longstanding and award-winning Sociology book list, based at our London office.
