NEW ORLEANS — It was definitely an exciting night for the East St. John Wildcats as they took on the St. Thomas More Cougars on Friday night. After a hard fought, high-scoring game that was tied at many points during the night, the Cougars pulled past East St. John 62-60. The Wildcats were looking to take the win to finish off their season on a good note. They absolutely came prepared to play as they put the first score on the board with a 23-yard touchdown pass at 8:15 in the first quarter to start off 7-0 in favor of the Wildcats. But it only took the Cougars three plays and less than a minute to answer the Wildcats back and tie the score 7-7 at 7:40 in the quarter.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO