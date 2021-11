SEATTLE — Travis Dye posted a career-day, and No.4 Oregon overcame a sloppy first quarter to hold off Washington 26-16 in a mess of a football game in Seattle. The Ducks trailed 9-3 in the first quarter despite Washington not picking up a single first down and gaining fewer than 20 yards. The Huskies were the beneficiary of a near pick six on Oregon's first drive. They scored a touchdown two plays later, and then a safety later in the quarter put Oregon down six.

