Prize Money: – Date: November 10, 2021. Czech Barbora Krejcikova has been the most improved player this season. She stunned the world by winning the French Open earlier this year and has been consistent ever since. She reached the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and followed it up with a title victory at Prague. She then made it to the quarterfinal at Cincinnati and the US Open before bowing out of the Round of 16 at Indian Wells. She also achieved a career high ranking of No.3 this season.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO