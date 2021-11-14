ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Titans said after Week 10 victory over Saints

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are winners of their last six games — and 2-0 since the injury to Derrick Henry — after topping the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, 23-21.

It was another tough game for the Titans’ ground attack, which mustered up just 66 yards and 2.3 yards per carry, but the passing attack was able to pick up the slack and lead Tennessee to five scoring drives, two of which found pay dirt.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson provided the spark Tennessee desperately needed, reeling in five catches for 100 yards, including a 50-yard reception that got the Titans going after two three-and-outs to start the game. He had one reception on each of Tennessee’s scoring drives.

As has been the case during this six-game winning streak, the Titans’ defense stepped up. Jeffery Simmons notched two of the Titans’ four sacks, and the unit held New Orleans to just 5-for-12 on third downs and made some crucial stops along the way.

The Saints didn’t help themselves, either, as kicker Brian Johnson missed a pair of extra points, and they lost a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half, leading to a Titans touchdown. Penalties were also an issue.

Here’s a look at how head coach Mike Vrabel and select players reacted to Tennessee’s latest win on Sunday.

Mike Vrabel

Ryan Tannehill

Kristian Fulton

Taylor Lewan

Dylan Cole

Adrian Peterson

Marcus Johnson

Jeffery Simmons

Kevin Byard

