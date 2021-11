By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], November 9 (ANI): The final of the ICC T20 World Cup will see all the 25,000 seats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium available for the fans to fill as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has got permission to have capacity crowd at the stadium on the night of the final -- November 14.

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO