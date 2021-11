"You seem a bit worried about the pressure," Luis Enrique said. Well, yeah. Worried is an understatement. Terrified, might do it. At Spain's Las Rozas HQ on Tuesday morning, as the Spanish media waited at the gates in the sunshine, one subject dominated discussion. Just how concerned they were, just how present the threat had become. This s--- is real. The World Cup is just over a year away and, they feared, they be wouldn't there. No matter how much you told them "nah, you'll be fine," the doubts wouldn't go away and the pessimism clung to them.

