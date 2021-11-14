Williamson equals record of scoring most runs by any batter in T20 World Cup final

Durham pace bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of England Lions’ tour of Australia due to a knee injury.Carse, 26, tore the cartilage in his right knee during a practice match and is set to fly home to see a specialist.A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Durham and Lions seam bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with torn cartilage in his right knee.Get well soon, @CarseBrydon 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 20, 2021“Carse sustained the injury during practice on the Gold Coast as part of the team’s quarantine period.“He...
Comments / 0