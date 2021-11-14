Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Father Backs The QB’s Vaccine Decision: “I’m Proud Of Him”

Shutterstock

When I say everybody’s been weighing in on the whole Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination thing, I mean EVERYBODY.

And the latest one to comment?

Rodgers’ estranged dad, Ed Rodgers.

It’s pretty well known that Rodgers doesn’t speak to his family, but his recently chimed in on the Rodgers vaccine controversy, telling USA Today that he supports his son in his decision, deciding to choose a different form of treatment for COVID rather than getting vaccinated.

“I think he tried to probably treat himself naturally, like a lot of folks do.

And there’s a lot of great natural things out there, which help mitigate the virus. So I’m proud of him. I’m proud he went that route.”

Ed, who’s 66, said he hasn’t really spoken to Aaron, but added that their relationship is progressing.

“The main thing (is) I just support him. I’m proud of him. I trust his judgement and decisions. I think that’s what I would’ve done.”

Aaron has spoken out since it was discovered that he chose to not get vaccinated, and told the Pat McAfee Show recently that he is a strong believer is body autonomy, and immunization depending on your health.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.

Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

Granted, the main issue for most people was that Rodgers told the media he “had been immunized,” when asked if he was vaccinated.

The NFL knew, the Green Bay Packers knew, he was tested every single day… the only real issue here (per NFL protocol) is him not wearing a mask to press conference, which nobody said a word about until he tested positive.

He was fined $14,650 for going to a Halloween party with the team, and not wearing a mask at press conferences.

Pretty expensive Halloween party, but hey, at least he crushed it with the costume.