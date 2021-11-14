ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

199-Inch Redemption Buck

By Mike Bolton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many who take a once-in-a-lifetime buck, Pine Mountain’s Cory Craft played a years-long chess game with a monstrous buck that freely roamed on and off his property. On Nov. 12, Cory finally got to proclaim checkmate. Cory used a rifle to take an 18-point Harris County buck that...

