BMW and Audi in bidding war for McLaren

CAR Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcLaren, the legendary Formula 1 team and supercar maker, is an acquisition target for both BMW and Audi. BMW is reportedly focused on acquiring McLaren Automotive, the maker of cars including the Senna, 765LT and upcoming hybrid Artura. It would sit nicely in the company’s stable of British brands alongside Rolls-Royce...

