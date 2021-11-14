BMW and Audi in bidding war for McLaren

According to the latest rumor in the world of Formula as per Car Magazine, McLaren are set to be taken over by BMW and Audi in the attempt to enter the F1 paddock. Given that the involvement of both these companies can be huge for the sport, but BMW have themselves denied the same. Moreover, Audi would like to take over the supercar business and the Formula 1 team of the formation from Woking.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO