Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is one of the most accomplished point guards in NBA history. He made the All-Star team five times, he won an NBA championship on the Pistons in 2004, and he’s got a Finals MVP to his name. He’s a pretty intelligent basketball figure and NBA teams have been trying to hire him for various jobs for a decade now. Players and coaches around the league have a great deal of respect for Billups and his words carry weight. This includes people within the Houston Rockets organization.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO