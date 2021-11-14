Capitol View, Nov. 14, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This week on Capitol View Jay Bir is joined by U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) to discuss veterans issues and infrastructure. He is also joined by Arkansas at-large director Antwan Phillips to discuss potential changes to the Little Rock government, including the elimination of at-large seats and allowing the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney.



The show will also spotlight the big changes in Arkansas’ lieutenant governor race, the report on the I-40 bridge and Hutchinson’s visit to Israel.

