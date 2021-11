It’s fun when we win one of those close games against a good team. This win could be a turning point in the season where the team went on a run or it could be a blip on the radar come January. I am still hopeful that the team is capable of making a decent run. A lot of the common complaints that the fans have had all year were different this game. The team was more aggressive on 2nd and 3rd and long. The Vikes tried another fake punt (refs mucked it up) and went for it on 4th down to end the game (with an outside run and not one behind the lesser OGs). I thought the clock management was better (still failed at the end of the first half) and the play calling was better. Solid win on the road.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO