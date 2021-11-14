Surfing NSW, State Govt Team Up To Prepare Surfers For The Worst

This sport turns and burns so many pros at such an alarming rate, it’s hard to differentiate those who’re still out there doing stuff from those who’ve already hung it up before their 29th birthday. Wyatt McHale is young, talented and brave — so we know we’ll see plenty more performances from him (while video is still a thing) to keep him relevant. This one here is pretty much a perfect edit, and we don’t know what really does it for us. Is it the uptempo track, the economical runtime, or the variety of angles and lighting? Is it the kinds of waves he likes to surf (Hawaii, Indo, etc.) , or his insistence on checking every box on the technical to-do list? Whatever it is, we won’t be lumping him in with his pro surfing peers ever again. Dude stands out like a sore thumb lodged into a chunk of fire coral.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO