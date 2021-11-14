ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfing NSW, State Govt Team Up To Prepare Surfers For The Worst

By Sean Doherty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an acknowledgment of “the new normal” along the NSW coast, first aid courses for surfers aimed specifically at dealing with shark attack will be rolled out over summer. A partnership to be announced today between Surfing NSW and the NSW State Government will see the training, along with up to...

