Lewis Hamilton says Valtteri Bottas “left the door open” for Max Verstappen to take the lead at the start of the Mexico City Grand Prix. After beating both Red Bulls in qualifying, Mercedes’ first front row lockout of the season gave it track position to defend on the run to Turn 1 at the start of the race, and the two team-mates were side-by-side heading towards the braking zone. Hamilton held the inside line but Bottas was in the middle of the track and Verstappen went from third to first by out-braking both drivers on the outside, something Hamilton was surprised he was given the space to do.

