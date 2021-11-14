ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Man Struck By Drunk Driver In Fiery Modesto Crash, Police Say

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4925eR_0cwe92yc00

MODESTO (CBS13) — A driver was arrested for a DUI after a crash left hime and another person with major injuries overnight in Modesto, police said on Sunday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. at a Stop N Save Liquors on the corner of Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road.

Modesto police said the vehicle, of which the driver was the only occupant, landed on its side and caught fire. The vehicle struck a second person who was outside of the store.

The driver was identified as Modesto resident Christopher Ramirez, 33. The identity of the second person was not released.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Double Shooting Rocks Sleepy Town Of Galt; Both Victims In Stable Condition

5:57 p.m. – Both victims are in stable condition and will soon be released from the hospital. The suspect is still at large. GALT (CBS13) — Gunfire erupted in an otherwise quiet neighborhood in Galt on Friday, bringing people to their windows. Investigators mapped out the crime scene, collecting any evidence they could find along an alley at B Street and 7th Street. At one point they had an SUV towed away. Neighbors told CBS13 they heard two to three gunshots and then sirens. Police say a male juvenile was found in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound. While they were investigating the...
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Dies In Vehicle Fire After Hitting A Tree In Gold River

7:19 p.m. – The Sacramento Police Department has said that all lanes have been reopened. SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver was killed in a fatal car crash in Gold River where they collided with a tree causing a vehicle fire, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Metro Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, however, they were not able to save the driver. The vehicle was a passenger van, but there were no additional passengers. Passenger van struck a tree and caught fire. Solo occupant, driver, has been pronounced deceased. The fire is extinguished. RCPD to handle the investigation. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 20, 2021
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen Dies After Double Shooting In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An 18-year-old male died following a double shooting Friday in Stockton. Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 8000 block of West Lane on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the teenager who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Stockton Police. During the investigation, a second male, 31, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers believe the two victims are related to the same shooting. At this time, there is no motive or suspect information, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies In Auto Repair Accident In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local employee of an auto repair business was killed Saturday in an accident while working on a vehicle, said the Sacramento Fire Department. The business where the incident occurred is near the 5600 block of Franklin Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, the Sacramento Fire Department determined that the man had been killed. The Coroner’s office and the Sacramento Police Department are on the scene handling the rest of the investigation. Incident info: 5600 Block of Franklin Blvd. A Male employee of a auto business was determined dead on scene after an accident involving a vehicle he was working on. The Coroners office and Sac PD remain on scene handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/LFxqx1c31w — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 20, 2021
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Accidents
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

4 Dead, Including 2 Kids, In Wrong-Way Crash In Sierra

SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — More than seven hours later, eastbound Interstate 80 has reopened after four people were killed in a wrong-way crash  in the Sierra early Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS13. Eastbound Highway 20 at Nevada Street in Nevada City has also reopened. According to the CHP, two adults and two children died in the crash. The crash happened just before 4:45 a.m. near Eagle Lakes Road near Yuba Pass and Crystal Lake. The CHP said a Jeep was driving the wrong way and caused a collision involving two other cars. The four people who died were not in the Jeep. This is a developing story. More updates to follow.
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Injured In Rollover Crash In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – One woman has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash in Roseville. The crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. Friday morning on Cirby Wy. and Sunrise Ave. Police say the woman may have suffered some kind of medical emergency before the crash. She is expected to recover.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Death Of Woman Found In Modesto Home Near Airport Ruled Homicide

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a Modesto home Friday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. The body was found inside of a home just a few blocks northwest of the city’s airport. Deputies were dispatched to the home after a caller — shortly after 6:30 a.m. — requested a welfare check for a possibly deceased woman at a residence along Canal Street, the sheriff’s office said. When no one answered the deputies’ knocks on the front door, they entered to find the woman dead. Though the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office did not have any details on the circumstances of her death. Her name has also not yet been released. An individual was detained in connection to the investigation, but the sheriff’s office had not announced an arrest as of Friday afternoon. No further information was available.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brother Of 15-Year-Old Isiah Walls Jr, Killed In Sacramento Hit-And-Run, Calls For Justice

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After a 15-year-old Isiah Walls Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run last week, the boy’s brother shared with CBS13 a plea for the community’s help in finding the person responsible. Isiah’s brother, Tymothi Pierce, had a lot of good things to say about his brother. According to Tymothi, “Isiah was a freshman at McClatchy High School and was excited about being back on campus with his friends after the pandemic.  He enjoyed basketball, hanging out with friends, taking selfies, and most of all spending quality time with family. Isiah was loved by many friends and classmates and will be...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Police#Second Person#Drunk Driver#Accident
CBS Sacramento

15-Year-Old Boy Struck In South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Dies; Driver Still Sought

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager dead last week. California Highway Patrol says the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light. Witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light, CHP says. The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He has since died from his injuries and has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 15-year-old Isiah Walls. Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 66, Struck And Killed While In Crosswalk In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a 66-year-old woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Turlock on Wednesday afternoon. Turlock police say officers were called to the intersection of Lander Avenue and Ninth Street for a reported collision involving a pickup and a pedestrian. At the scene, officers found that an off-duty nurse was already starting CPR. Officers took over doing CPR until medics arrived. The woman was then rushed to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. The name of the pedestrian, who was in a crosswalk when she was struck, has not been released at this point. Police say the driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. While his truck was towed from the scene to be processed for evidence, police say this is standard protocol for such investigations. Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the incident.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deputies Arrest Colfax Stabbing Suspect Identified As Jonathan Lyman

COLFAX (CBS13) – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened last weekend in Colfax at an auto parts store. On Sunday at 4 a.m., Placer County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at Riebe’s Auto Parts, in Colfax. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found that a male victim had been stabbed in the arm, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was was treated for life-threatening injuries. Deputies arrived and learned the victim had tried to intervene during a physical altercation involving the suspect. After the stabbing, the suspect rode off on a bicycle. They searched the area, which included the help of an unmanned aerial system. The search was eventually called off after several hours as deputies could not locate the suspect. In the following days, deputies say they received information that led them to Emigrant Gap Wednesday night, where they were able to arrest the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Lyman of Colfax Lyman was booked into jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and committing a felony while out on bail.
COLFAX, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Garage Fire Near Elder Creek Road And Watt Avenue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local garage fire started near Elder Creek Road and Watt Avenue was recently extinguished Saturday afternoon, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department. Metro Fire crews arrived on the scene at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. After searching the premises and removing all occupants, they extinguished the blaze. Currently, the incident is under investigation while damage control is underway. No injuries have been reported at this time. Fire is knocked down, working on salvage and overhaul. Incident is being investigated. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 20, 2021  
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Sheriff’s Sgt. Recovering From Near Drowning During Encounter With Suspect Thomas Giboney

EAST LINDA (CBS13) — A  Yuba County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is out of the hospital after having their head held down in a flooded ditch. That sergeant was treated for water in their lungs and some other minor injuries. The suspect was was allegedly speeding through East Linda on a motorcycle Thomas Giboney (credit: Yuba County Jail) The attack happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday on Alberta Avenue near Hammerton-Smartsville Road in East Linda. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Thomas Giboney, led deputies on a chase, and eventually crashed his motorcycle. At some point, the sergeant’s head was held underwater in a ditch. Other deputies arrived and arrested Giboney. Giboney was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of attempted murder, evading a police officer, elder abuse, battery, and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $1,125,000. [EDIT: A previous version of this story attributed unconfirmed details to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Injured After Chain Of Collisions Involving Big Rigs On Manteca Highway

MANTECA (CBS13) — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving two big rigs on a Manteca highway Thursday. According to the California Highway Patrol, a chain of collisions shut down eastbound Highway 120 near Union Road for several hours. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. and all lanes reponed at around 3:42 p.m. The CHP said one big rig rear-ended a second big rig, causing the second one to rear-end a third vehicle. In total, three people suffered injuries — one with major injuries and two with minor. The lengthy road closure was due to hazardous material falling into the roadway. The CHP said it appears the material was likely gasoline or fluids spilled during the collisions.
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Denair Liquor Store Armed Robbery Arrested After Chase, Crash

DENAIR (CBS13) — Authorities say a parolee is suspected of robbing a Denair liquor store at gunpoint, then later leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says someone robbed the Denair Mart Liquor and Food store early Wednesday evening by holding the clerk at gunpoint. Thanks to getting a good description of the getaway vehicle, deputies later spotted the suspect leaving a home along the 400 block of E Street in Waterford. Deputies tried to pull the suspect over, but he instead hit the gas and sped down the road. Deputies say the suspect – 35-year-old Waterford resident Daniel Reagan – ran through several stop signs and red lights until he crashed into a ditch near Held Road and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto. Reagan was quickly taken into custody. Deputies also found a gun that appears to have a tampered serial number along with a replica firearm that looks like the one used in the Denair robbery. Cash was also recovered. The sheriff’s office says Reagan was already on parole for a previous armed robbery. He was also out on bail for a pending case. Reagan has been booked into jail and is facing numerous new charges.
DENAIR, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rancho Cordova Motorcyclist, 25, Killed In I-5 Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A motorcyclist died after being hit by multiple vehicles – including a big rig – in the Natomas area Tuesday evening, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 just south of Arena Boulevard. According to the CHP, the motorcyclist was rear-ended by another vehicle and ejected to the roadway where he was run over by an oncoming big rig. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcycle rider as 25-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Brian Gabriel Feliciano. No other information about the crash has been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Killing Young Niece Isabel Martin And Another Person Appears In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Tyrice Martin, the man accused of killing two people — including his own 7-year-old niece — did not enter a plea when he faced a judge Friday afternoon. Tyrice, 22, is set to appear in court again in January, and he will remain in jail until then. Police say he shot and killed a neighbor in the Upper Land Park area of Sacramento. His niece, Isabel Martin, was caught in the crossfire. Family members say Tyrice fought with a neighbor the day before the shooting. Family also told CBS13 such a huge amount of loss may have started over something as meaningless as cigarettes. Tyrice was also found to have a long criminal history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Killed By Train In Stockton, Police Say

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed by a train in Stockton Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stockton Police Department, the collision happened just before 1 p.m. along East Lafayette Street in the Park District. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released, but police said she was in her mid-20s. No further details were available.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting On Palmer House Drive In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities have made an arrest in the November 7 shooting death of 36-year-old Deandre Taylor in south Sacramento. Sacramento County resident Demonte Lavese Smith, 34, was arrested Thursday. Deputies responded to the area of Palmer House Drive, near Florin Road, just after 10 p.m. that night to investigate several reports of shots fired. Witnesses also reported seeing a possible victim lying in the street. Taylor suffered one gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. There are no outstanding suspects.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Injured In Citrus Heights House Fire

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Citrus Heights overnight. The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 6500 block of Green Creek Wy. When Sacramento Metro Fire Department personnel arrived, they found “heavy” fire on the second floor, the department tweeted. Firefighters were able to put the fire out. One victim, an elderly resident, was transported to the hospital for unspecified injuries, the department says. No other injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation. Metro Fire responded for a 2 story house fire on Green Creek in Citrus Heights. Crews found heavy fire on the 2nd floor. The fire is extinguished, 1 elderly victim was transported. No other injuries, the fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/M15rBLwxO3 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 19, 2021
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy