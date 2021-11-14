Man Struck By Drunk Driver In Fiery Modesto Crash, Police Say

MODESTO (CBS13) — A driver was arrested for a DUI after a crash left hime and another person with major injuries overnight in Modesto, police said on Sunday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, the crash happened at around 2 a.m. at a Stop N Save Liquors on the corner of Sylvan Avenue and Oakdale Road.

Modesto police said the vehicle, of which the driver was the only occupant, landed on its side and caught fire. The vehicle struck a second person who was outside of the store.

The driver was identified as Modesto resident Christopher Ramirez, 33. The identity of the second person was not released.