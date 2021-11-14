ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polio epidemic in 1950s also had anti-vaxxers, Bode says

By Sue Leslie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn epidemic was sweeping the nation. People were filling the hospitals. Scientists were working frantically on a vaccine that would keep people safe. Sound familiar? Well this was in the 1950s, and the virus in question was polio. At last week’s meeting of the Nu Alpha Gamma chapter, Marilyn Bode shared...

Stevek88
6d ago

you must remember that the 1st version of the polio vaccine was rushed to market and actually gave polio to thousands of children. This is why people need to decide for themselves if the risk of the vaccine is worse than the disease

Berzerker_Raider
5d ago

difference is polio had a much higher risk of death. polio definitely did not have a 98.7% survival chance. I'm not antivax. I'm anti mandate.

Bill Wheeler
5d ago

the polio vaccine was proven to work , unlike the covid vaccine where people are still getting it ,passing it on and dying even after the vaccine.

