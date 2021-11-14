Swinney breaks some news on Ross

During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed some injury-related news regarding star wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Swinney told reporters that Ross has played with a small stress fracture in his foot all year and rolled the ankle on his other foot last week.

“He just kind of planted wrong, so it’s something that he’s been battling all year long, since day one — since before Georgia,” Swinney said. “He’s been battling this and he’s really done well. He’s really not had any issues with it after he got through the first week or two.”

Ross had to leave Saturday’s win over UConn after catching a 25-yard pass in the first quarter. He limped off the field and did not return to the game. The redshirt junior was on the sidelines in street clothes and on crutches, while sporting a boot on his injured left foot.

Ross will be further evaluated Monday to help clarify his status for Saturday’s game against Wake Forest at Death Valley.

“That was a big catch for us and nice yards after the catch, and kind of got caught in a pile and just kind of tweaked it a little bit,” Swinney said. “So, we’ll see where he is tomorrow, and we’ll go from there.”

Ross has recorded 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns this season.

