Michael van Gerwen qualified for the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton on Thursday at the expense of Gary Anderson (10-8). Just before the end of the match there was a remarkable moment, when Van Gerwen checked out 78, while the scoreboard indicated 82. Mighty Mike did nothing wrong, because referee Russ Bray had called out that the Dutchman still needed 78 points. That was also the number on the paper scores next to the stage.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO