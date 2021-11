Hannah Green has won the 2021 Aon Risk Reward Challenge trophy and the $1 million prize that comes with winning the season-long competition. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge recognizes players who score the best on some of the most strategically challenging holes on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. Aon offers a $1 million prize to the PGA Tour golfer -- this year, it was Matthew Wolff -- who scores the best on average on the holes from 38 PGA Tour events and a $1 million prize to the LPGA Tour golfer who scores the best on average on the holes from 31 LPGA Tour events.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO