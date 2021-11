The Race to Dubai wraps up with a 53-player field is set to take aim on the Earth course at Jumeriah Golf Estates in the DP World Championship. We are in for an exciting finish with six players still in the running to finish the season on top of the Race to Dubai standings. Matthew Fitzpatrick returns to the field in hopes to defend last year’s title. Fitzpatrick would still need to win this event and have a few pieces fall his way to finish first in the Race to Dubai standings.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO