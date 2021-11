OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a car in Olathe, Kansas. Gunshots were reported Saturday morning in Olathe. Police found two people inside a car with apparent gunshot wounds. A police spokesman says the two were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victims but say they were in their early 40s.

KANSAS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO